Triumph’s middleweight adventure tourer is now in its final phase of testing

Triumph Motorcycles is cooking up something new—and it’s not another limited-edition bike.

This is the Triumph Tiger Sport 660, a middleweight version of the British manufacturer’s Tiger adventure tourer. The smallest Tiger yet is currently undergoing its final testing phase and is essentially in near-final form.

Triumph has already given us a clear view of the new Tiger here, but with its finer details and styling covered in the brand’s logo camouflage paint. From what we can make out, this Tiger ‘cub’ sports a sharper face than its bigger siblings. The sleek fascia could hint at a more road-biased demeanor.

PHOTO BY Triumph

The bike’s powerplant—the same 660cc triple-cylinder engine found in the Trident 660—supports this observation. In naked-sportbike guise, the liquid-cooled mill packs 80hp and 64Nm of torque, which should prove more than enough for the middleweight adventure touring segment that the new Tiger is competing in.

Specific equipment has still yet to be disclosed, but from what we can glean from the teaser, the Tiger Sport 660 has LED lighting, an inverted fork, a single rear shock, an underbelly exhaust, ABS-equipped Nissin brakes front and rear, and Michelin Road 5 rubber.

PHOTO BY Triumph

The fight in the segment continues to heat up, as the 660cc Tiger will be going up against the likes of the Aprilia Tuareg 660, Yamaha Tenere 700, and KTM 890 Adventure.

We’re curious as to what the new Triumph looks like without the cool camo coat. Stay tuned for more updates.

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopBikes.ph. Minor edits have been made.

