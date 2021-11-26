The new Yamaha TMax flaunts more tech and a sportier design

As far as maxi-scooters are concerned, it’s hard to be in the market for one without considering the Yamaha TMax. There’s ample power thanks to its 560cc engine capable of 47hp and 55.7Nm of torque, it comes with a continuously variable transmission, and its design is easily one of the most attractive in the business.

Now, the Japanese motorbike manufacturer is adding to this package by throwing in some aesthetic enhancements and more tech. Say hello to the 2022 TMax.

PHOTO BY Yamaha

For this update, Yamaha has altered the TMax’s body to provide a more compact appearance. The riding position has been improved thanks to a longer seat that allows the rider to sit closer to the ground. The footboards have also been extended.

The face sports longer and slimmer swept-back headlights now, and a new windshield equipped with a central air intake supposedly reduces wind noise. Boomerang-style side covers also add a hint of sportiness to the look.

PHOTO BY Yamaha

In terms of controls, the aluminum handlebars of the new TMax have been raised, and the scooter now gets a fully digital, full-color seven-inch TFT display with integrated Garmin navigation available. This setup is controlled via a convenient joystick.

Other notable features include cruise control, heated grips, keyless operation, and a large storage compartment with internal illumination that can fit a full-face helmet. No changes to this scooter’s mechanicals and specs, though.

PHOTO BY Yamaha

This is relatively sizable as far as scooter updates go. Are you satisfied with the upgrades Yamaha has given the TMax for 2022? Let us know in the comments.

PHOTO BY Yamaha

