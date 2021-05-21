Yamaha has made the Zuma 125 even more adventure-ready than before

Yamaha’s quirky little Zuma 125 scooter gets a refresh for 2022. In addition to a rugged new style, the 2022 model also benefits from a Blue Core and Variable Valve Actuation-equipped engine, adjustable headlights, and aggressive tread tires.

While not exactly an off-road scooter, the new Zuma 125 certainly looks the part. More utilitarian and rugged-looking than before, it sports a larger, more angular beak fender, a blockier design language, asymmetrical headlights, and new Duro tubeless tires that aren’t specifically meant for legitimate dirt and trail use, but look aggressive and can handle some light off-road running.

PHOTO BY Yamaha

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

New look aside, the 2022 Zuma comes packed with several features that make it adventure- and commute-ready. Two helmet hooks and a big-enough locking under-seat storage for a full-face helmet make day-to-day riding easier, while the roomy step-through ergonomic means effortless mounting and dismounting. Meanwhile, a USB charging port keeps your devices topped up on power.

Of course, another convenient feature is the Zuma’s twist-and-go V-belt automatic transmission with a centrifugal clutch, which makes for stress-free riding through city traffic. The Zuma gets both center and side stands as standard, as well as a locking ignition-switch cover.

PHOTO BY Yamaha

Continue reading below ↓

Under the Zuma’s blocky bodywork is the new Blue Core 125cc SOHC single-cylinder engine equipped with VVA, a DiASil cylinder, and an aluminum-alloy forged piston that contributes to better reliability and a claimed fuel-economy figure of 42.9km/L.

A robust steel frame forms the backbone of the Zuma’s chassis, and is supported by a durable suspension setup featuring a beefy telescopic fork with 33mm inner tubes protected by fork boots, as well as swingarm-mounted twin shocks with 3.1 inches of travel. Stopping power comes courtesy of a 245mm hydraulic disc brake up front and a 230mm disc in the rear. With a unified braking system, pressure is applied to both front and rear brakes when the levers are depressed for safer and smoother stops.

The 2022 Zuma comes in two colors: Team Yamaha Blue and Matte Black, both priced at $3,699 (P177,000). North American riders can get a hold of the new Zuma as soon as July 2021.

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Yamaha

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Yamaha

PHOTO BY Yamaha

PHOTO BY Yamaha

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Yamaha

PHOTO BY Yamaha

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Yamaha

PHOTO BY Yamaha

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Yamaha

PHOTO BY Yamaha

Continue reading below ↓

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopBikes.ph. Minor edits have been made.

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click here to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.