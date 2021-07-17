The Benda Greystone BD300 is a lightweight cruiser from China

Chinese motorcycle manufacturer Benda recently stirred up a bit of online buzz with the launch of the LFC700, a muscle cruiser powered by a 700cc in-line four-cylinder engine. It also garnered attention with its striking angular bodywork, wide rear tire, and unique headlight.

The brand’s latest release is more beginner-friendly. Meet the Benda Greystone BD300, a 300cc-class cruiser with a V-twin engine. This conventionally styled machine is designated as the BD300-16, which makes it the successor to the BD300-15.

The new bike’s 300cc mill will pit it against fellow lightweight cruisers like the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 and Honda Rebel 300. Whether or not it can go toe to toe with these offerings from more known brands is another story.

At the Greystone’s heart is a 298cc liquid-cooled V-twin engine with about 30hp available at 8,500rpm and 25.3Nm of torque at 7,000rpm. Power is sent to the rear wheel via a belt-driven six-speed manual gearbox that’s equipped with a slipper clutch.

PHOTO BY Benda

Matched to the V-twin is a twin-exit exhaust for a proper cruiser vibe—further complemented by the teardrop-shaped fuel tank. Other cruiser-appropriate features are the low seat and the high, wide handlebars with bar-end mirrors.



The Greystone is fitted with 16-inch wheels and wide-section tires (130 front and 150 rear). Both wheels also have disc brakes, with dual-channel ABS as part of the standard kit. A right-side-up fork takes care of suspension duties up front, while twin shocks handle the rear end.

The bike is equipped with LED lighting to illuminate the road ahead, while a full-color TFT dash provides the rider with all the necessary info he needs.

Pricing for this lightweight cruiser has yet to be announced, but it will likely be higher than the outgoing BD300’s 19,889 Chinese yuan or (P154,310) price tag.

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopBikes.ph. Minor edits have been made.

