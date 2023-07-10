BMW’s new CE 02 electric scooter looks hella cool

BMW Motorrad is celebrating its 100th birthday in 2023, but despite being an old-timer it has its sights firmly set on convincing young people to buy its latest creation.

Known as the BMW CE 02, it’s a funkier-styled follow-up to the CE 04 electric scooter. Rather than labeling this an e-scooter or e-motorcycle though, BMW wants you to refer to it as an eParkourer. Eugh.

PHOTO BY BMW Motorrad

Still, the actual thing is very cool indeed. It’s designed with urban areas in mind so it comes with a 15hp motor and a 3.92kWh battery that allows for a range of over 88km and a top speed of almost 97kph. Although if you’re younger or only have a car license, you may be able to ride the less powerful 4hp version even in the Philippines. That can do 45kph—placing it under the L1b category of e-bikes and e-kickscooters—and gets 45km of range to match.

There’s a double-loop frame chassis made from tubular steel, wide tyres, hydraulically damped telescopic forks at the front, and a single-sided swingarm with a directly pivoted shock absorber at the rear. The disc wheels are cast alloy and there are disc brakes with ABS at the front.

PHOTO BY BMW Motorrad

The more powerful version weighs 132kg and BMW says it has ‘playful handling characteristics’. We’re also told the drive modes are called ‘Flow’ and ‘Surf’, with the former designed for cruising in traffic and the latter for more open roads. If you spec the posh ‘Highline’ trim though you also unlock a ‘Flash’ mode that is apparently ‘sporty and dynamic.’ Oh, and you get gold forks and fun graphics. That’s the one we would spec then.

PHOTO BY BMW Motorrad

Charging is at 0.9kW thanks to a standard wall socket and the bigger battery takes five hours and 12 minutes for a full 0-100% top-up. However, you can spec an optional 1.5kW quick charger to cut that to three-and-a-half hours.

The cockpit comprises a 3.5-inch TFT screen and—again with the Highline trim—a phone mount with a USB-C socket.

BMW reckons the CE 02 has been “reduced to the essentials in terms of design.” So, what do we think folks?

More photos of the BMW CE 02:

PHOTO BY BMW Motorrad

PHOTO BY BMW Motorrad

PHOTO BY BMW Motorrad

PHOTO BY BMW Motorrad

PHOTO BY BMW Motorrad

PHOTO BY BMW Motorrad

PHOTO BY BMW Motorrad

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.