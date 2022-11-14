There’s a new retro scooter in town: Bristol Vantaggio lands in PH priced at P168k

Well, what do we have here? Yet another retro scooter has landed in our market: the new Bristol Vantaggio. This is the motorcycle marque’s latest addition to its lineup following the recent launch of the Assassin R400.

The Vantaggio has that quintessential retro-scoot design with its Italian-like looks. The clean front end is highlighted by a round headlamp up top and sleek signal lamps underneath. The front fairing is outlined in chrome to add a touch of accent to the exterior. At the back, you get a bulky-looking rear end with highlighted by a chrome Vantaggio badge, a hexagonal taillight, and matching rear signal lamps.

The Vantaggio is powered by a 150cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder gasoline engine that generates 13.68hp and 14Nm of torque. The scoot supposedly does 43km/L. It has a 10-liter fuel tank, front and rear disc brakes with dual-channel ABS, a keyless ignition, an alarm system, and a USB charging port. Seat height is listed at 780mm, and curb weight is 128kg.

This loaded scooter comes with a suggested retail price of P168,000. Color options include Matte Black, Matte Blue, Gloss White, and Gloss Red. Currently, Bristol Motorcycles is offering a P20,000 discount on the first 100 customers. What do you think of Bristol’s newest model? Check out more photos of it below.

