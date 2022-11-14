Honda's quirky new electric moped has 40km+ of range and a swappable battery system

Honda made it clear earlier this year that it’s serious about electrification. The brand announced that it plans to introduce at least 10 electric motorcycles by 2025.

That shift to electric is already starting, in case you hadn’t noticed. Alongside the handful of new motorcycles that it unveiled at the Esposizione Internazionale Ciclo Motociclo e Accessori (EICMA) this year, Honda also pulled the wraps off the EM1 e:, the brand’s first electric two-wheeler in Europe.

‘EM’ in the name stands for ‘electric moped,’ which is quite the fitting term for this electric scooter. It’s small, has a clean design, and looks like it has the makings of a decent and capable urban commuter.

The EM1 e: is powered by the Honda Mobile Power Pack (MPP) e:, a setup that promises over 40km of range in a single charge. The MPP is also a swappable battery that will enable ease of charging and more convenient day-to-day usage.

This thing will be released in Europe sometime next year. Will it eventually make its way over to our shores? We’re not betting on it, but we sure are hoping Honda gives our market something like this in the future.

