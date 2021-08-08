Would this sleek, minimalist e-bike concept convince you to go electric?

DAB Motors from France has fully embraced the futuristic side of electric motorcycles with its newest model: the Concept-E. The emerging manufacturer has designed this bike with urban riders in mind, meaning it’s compact, lightweight, and stylish.

The Concept-E is powered by a 10kW motor packing the equivalent of 13.4hp. A Gates belt drive transmits power to the rear wheel, while a 51.8V lithium-ion battery provides the bike with juice. The concept is the legal equivalent to a 125cc motorcycle—approachable, forgiving, and easy to ride with minimal training. Placing it in this engine category makes sense, as European riders typically start out on 125cc bikes.

DAB Motors has gone all out in the componentry department here. Carbon-fiber parts make up the Concept-E’s chassis, tailor-made Öhlins suspension holds the two-wheeler up, Beringer CNC aluminum brakes scrub off speed, and aluminum-machined pulleys maximize power while minimizing noise.

The most striking thing about the Concept-E is its aesthetic, which features a horizontal line running straight from one end of the bike to the other. This design cue combines with the rear overhang to create space at the rear for a faster and lighter look. These styling decisions feel a bit familiar (Husqvarna’s Vitpilen and Svartpilen).

Adding on to the ‘bike of the future’ vibe are the flat square headlight assemblies with a single line light and cleanly integrated LED display.

Unfortunately for aspiring cyberpunk riders, this particular model won’t be seeing production anytime soon. Instead, it will serve as inspiration for DAB Motors electric bikes moving forward.

