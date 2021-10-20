The Ducati Diavel 1260 S Lamborghini is now in PH with a P2.42-M price tag

Before the announcement of the Ducati Diavel 1260 S Lamborghini last year, most people thought it would be insane to have both badges on one machine. Just imagine owning a bike that’s officially licensed by two of the biggest names in Italian motorcycles and cars.

PHOTO BY Aris Ilagan

Continue reading below ↓

Well, with the limited-edition collab cruiser reaching Philippine shores, imagination has become a reality. Based on the Ducati Diavel 1260 S, the Lamborghini edition is almost similar performance-wise. At its heart is the same 1,262cc Testastretta L-twin cylinder engine that produces 159hp and 129Nm of torque. Standard equipment include the Ducati safety pack with Bosch cornering ABS EVO and Ducati Traction Control EVO, riding and power modes, and Ducati Wheelie Control EVO.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

The difference is in the styling. Most striking is the Gea Green paint job, which is based on the Lamborghini Sian FKP 37’s color. The Electrum Gold forged wheels mimic those on the 807hp hybrid V12 engine-powered car.

PHOTO BY Aris Ilagan

Continue reading below ↓

Also drawing inspiration from the Sian are the carbon fiber air intakes, radiator covers, silencer cover, spoiler, central fuel tank cover, seat cover, mudguards, dashboard cover, and headlight frame. The 63 on the side of the bike is a reference to the year of Ducati’s founding, as well as the number of personalized Sián units that have been made.

Now, before you check your bank account for P2,420,000 to snag one of the units allocated for the local market, here’s a bit of bad news: Both bikes have already been sold to discerning enthusiasts, who also received customized Arai helmets.

PHOTO BY Aris Ilagan

Continue reading below ↓

No need to get too bummed out, though. We managed to take some photos of unit number 621 out of 630 for us to drool over.

PHOTO BY Aris Ilagan

PHOTO BY Aris Ilagan

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Aris Ilagan

PHOTO BY Aris Ilagan

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Aris Ilagan

PHOTO BY Aris Ilagan

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Aris Ilagan

PHOTO BY Aris Ilagan

Continue reading below ↓

NOTE: This article appeared on TopBikes.ph. Minor edits have been made.

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.