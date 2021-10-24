Ducati is going electric as MotoE’s sole manufacturer beginning 2023

Ducati may be strongly associated with desmodromic internal combustion engines, but get this: The Italian brand has been confirmed as the sole manufacturer for MotoE. Dorna Sports recently announced the end of its four-year contract with Energica, the previous manufacturer for the FIM Enel MotoE World Cup.

Considering that Ducati has no existing electric road-going motorcycles, the Borgo Panigale factory will be in for quite a challenge to develop its electric concepts on the global motorsports stage.

Ducati CEO Claudio Domenicali is excited to announce this new partnership: “We are very proud of this agreement because, like every first, it represents a historic moment for our company. Ducati is always focused toward the future, and every time it enters a new world, it does so aiming to create the best-performing product possible.

“This agreement comes at the right time for Ducati, which has been studying electric powertrains for years, as it will allow us to develop within a controlled field: that of competition. We will work to give every participant in the FIM MotoE World Cup a high-performance electric motorcycle, and one made to exemplify being lightweight.”

With Ducati-powered electric race bikes on the horizon, it’s only a matter of time before the Italian brand produces these machines for the general public. Don’t expect such bikes to hit showrooms immediately, though, with the manufacturer having to focus on its MotoE endeavors first for the 2023 to 2026 seasons.

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopBikes.ph. Minor edits have been made.

