These Gogoro x Muji e-scooters are the perfect mix of minimalism and sustainability

Remember the Muji and Honda collab that brought us the super-sleek and stylish Sundiro Honda S07 e-bike? This time around, the Japanese lifestyle brand has joined forces with Taiwanese company Gogoro to create special versions of the Viva and Viva Me e-scooters that bring together the brands’ design and sustainability philosophies.

The Gogoro x Muji Viva Me and Viva Mix Me come in either a beige or gray hue in line with Muji’s signature muted color palette. The panels use recycled polypropylene (PP) made from plastic waste collected at Muji and Gogoro stores in Taiwan via the ‘Recycling for Good’ initiative.

PHOTO BY Gogoro x Muji

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

PHOTO BY Gogoro x Muji

Even better, Muji has come up with a line of accessories for the Gogoro rider, including helmets, raincoats, and bottle holders in colors that match the e-scooters.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

A hybrid electric Honda motorcycle could be in the works

How much could the Mitsubishi XForce be once it's launched here?

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Watch now

The Viva Me and Viva Mix Me are powered by Gogoro’s swappable batteries. Depleted batteries may be swapped out for fully-charged ones at Gogoro battery-swap stations. Gogoro will officially become avilable in the Philippines in the last quarter of 2023 through Ayala Corporation, Globe, and 917Ventures, but at the moment, it has brought in a limited number of scooters and battery stations for the Globe Employee Pilot Program.

The standard Viva has a max power output of 4hp and 85Nm, with a range of roughly 85km at an average speed of 30kph. The Viva Mix, meanwhile, makes 8hp, with peak wheel torque at 150Nm. Maximum range, when run at an average speed of 30kph, is 150km.

PHOTO BY Gogoro x Muji

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓



Designer and Muji advisory board member Naoto Fukasawa himself was involved in this collaboration. “The most important thing in design is that it must always uphold the spirit of integrity towards people, the environment and life,” said Fukasawa. “Both Gogoro and Muji are quite popular brands, and it is very natural for them to cooperate in this way. It’s not just one plus one equals two. Instead, let one plus one see a greater value.”

Said Horace Luke, founder and CEO of Gogoro: “Naoto Fukasawa offers such a fresh and unique approach to simplicity, functionality and beauty in everything he creates, so it was an honor to work with him on our new Smartscooter designs and accessories. This collaboration between Gogoro, Muji, and Naoto Fukasawa establishes a strong unified voice in promoting sustainable lifestyles in Taiwan and across the region, not just for transportation but across all aspects of life.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

“Our joint ‘Recycling for Good’ initiative promotes the reduction of urban pollution through encouraging the public to recycle plastics at Gogoro and Muji stores and their reuse in our new Smartscooters.”

More photos of the Gogoro x Muji Viva Me and Viva Mix Me:

PHOTO BY Gogoro x Muji

PHOTO BY Gogoro x Muji

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓