Harley-Davidson’s new Apex custom paint looks sick

Harley-Davidson is pretty particular when it comes to colors. Back in 2021, the brand released a new palette of colors, each one coming with a story of its own. Now, the American motorcycle manufacturer has unveiled a new colorway inspired by its “long and successful competition history.”

This is the new Apex factory custom paint which made its public appearance at this year’s Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. It features a graphic outline on the fuel tank for a look that’s reminiscent of the XR750 flat-track racing motorcycle. The lines also align properly on models with fairings and flow seamlessly from the front to the rear. As a neat bonus, Harley-Davidson will also offer color-matched accessories to complete the look.

PHOTO BY Harley-Davidson

PHOTO BY Harley-Davidson

“Apex factory custom paint gives riders the opportunity to express the thrill of speed and competition on the bodywork of their bagger,” said VP of Design and Creative Director – Motorcycles Brad Richards. “This paint scheme communicates velocity and forward momentum with lines and colors inspired by Harley-Davidson competition motorcycles.”

Only select Harleys can be spec’d with an Apex finish: the Road King Special and the Chrome and Black versions of the Street Glide Special, Ultra Limited, Road Glide Limited, and Road Glide Special. Would you like your bike to sport this custom colorway?

PHOTO BY Harley-Davidson

PHOTO BY Harley-Davidson

PHOTO BY Harley-Davidson

PHOTO BY Harley-Davidson

PHOTO BY Harley-Davidson

PHOTO BY Harley-Davidson

PHOTO BY Harley-Davidson

