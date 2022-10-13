Harley-Davidson’s Apex paint jobs will soon be available in PH

Several weeks ago, we wrote about how sick Harley-Davidson’s custom Apex color palette looked on the brand’s motorbikes. If you saw it and agreed with us, you’ll be glad to know the option will soon be available in the Philippine market.

Harley-Davidson Philippines has announced that it will soon be offering the company’s Apex paint jobs—which are inspired by the brand’s racing history—for a handful of select models. These are the Street Glide Special, Road King Special, and Road Glide Special.

PHOTO BY Harley-Davidson

The paint job will be offered as a factory-installed option, with prices starting at P1,840,000. Look:

Harley-Davidson Apex paint job prices

Harley-Davidson Road King Special - P1,840,000 Harley-Davidson Street Glide Special (chrome and black trim) - P1,940,000 Harley-Davidson Road Glide Special (chrome and black trim) - P1,940,000

“The Apex paint scheme encompasses a long history of triumphs in racing for Harley-Davidson. We are beyond excited to offer this strikingly unique look on our Grand American Touring models that will surely be attention-grabbing on the road,” Harley-Davidson managing director of Asia emerging markets and India Sajeev Rajasekharan said in a statement.

PHOTO BY Harley-Davidson

“Riders can embark on new adventures in the Philippines with confidence by expressing themselves and the thrill of the ride, with unmistakable colors from past Harley-Davidson competition motorcycles,” he added.

Like it? We’re big fans of how the paint job’s orange accents contrast with the stealthy overall theme. Do you have any plans to order one?

