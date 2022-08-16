The all-new Honda AirBlade 160 is now in PH, priced at P119,900

Well, what do you know? Just a few days after releasing the first teasers, Honda Philippines (HPI) has now launched its newest scooter. And yes, our guess wa right—it’s the Honda AirBlade 160.

The new AirBlade lands in our market boasting updated styling, new tech, and of course, an entirely new engine. It still has a familiar design, but the latest iteration of the scooter gets sleek new colorways that give it a much sportier look than before.

More details about the Honda AirBlade 160 2023:

PHOTO BY Honda

Let’s skip to the good part and check out the engine. Powering the new AirBlade is a 157cc eSP+ engine that’s capable of 15.02hp at 8,000rpm and 14.6Nm of torque at 6,500rpm. World Motorcycle Test Cycle figures peg the powertrain’s fuel consumption at around 47.5km/L.

The scooter gets ABS as standard, and fuel efficiency is further improved by the idling stop system. It also gets a Honda smart key with an answer-back system and anti-theft alarm. A 2.1A USB-A charging port can be found inside the small compartment up front.

The AirBlade 160 gets a fully digital instrument cluster that displays information such as current and average fuel consumption and has multiple trip meters. The scooter also boasts an all-LED Lighting system.

PHOTO BY Honda

The new AirBlade 160 stickers for P119,900. Color options for this are Matte Dim Gray Metallic, Pearl Dark Ash Blue 2, and Candy Luster Red. The first come with a gold 3D emblem with a ‘Special Edition’ badge on the body, while the latter two get silver 3D emblems.

What do you think of Honda’s new scooter, readers? Would you take this over, say, the Yamaha Mio Aerox?

PHOTO BY Honda

