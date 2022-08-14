Is Honda launching the AirBlade 160 in PH next?

Honda Philippines (HPI) has been extra busy lately, having launched two new models in the last two weeks of July. It doesn’t look like the company will be letting up yet, though, as it has just teased yet another new scooter that’s headed for our market.

HPI has just released two images featuring blacked-out portions of what is supposedly a 160cc scooter. Our guess? It could be the new AirBlade 160. Sorry, ADV fans—you might have to wait a bit longer before that other scooter lands here.

The headlights in the teaser give the AirBlade away. Stare at it longer and you’ll recognize the familiar shape up front. Take an even closer look and you’ll see that right above it is the signature V-shaped headlight.

According to a report by foreign website RushLane, the AirBlade 160 launched in Vietnam gets its engine from the Vario, or what we know here in our market as the Click. The latter was recently launched in our market packing a 157cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder, fuel-injected gasoline engine that generates 15hp and 13.8Nm. If and when the AirBlade 160 lands here in our market, we expect to see it powered by that same unit.

What do you think, readers? Looking forward to this next release from HPI?

Honda AirBlade 160 teasers

