Honda PH launches new Beat priced at P71.4k, 50th Anniversary Edition at P74.4k

Been wondering what Honda Philippines (HPI) is launching this month? Same here. Well, we now have our answer: it’s the new Beat.

But it’s not just that—HPI has also unveiled 50th Anniversary Edition models of the Beat and Click. The Click models boast updated styling, new colors, and a new and improved powertrain. The Anniversary models, meanwhile, come with special liveries.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

Specs, prices, features: Everything you need to know about the 2024 Mazda CX-90

Quick guide: How to protect yourself from vog or smog during your daily commute

Honda Beat 2024 specs and pricing

PHOTO BY Teddy Garcia Jr.

The new Beat is powered by a 110cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine churning out 8.89hp at 7,500rpmand 9.3Nm of torque at 6,000rpm. This powertrain is shared with the anniversary model. The Click, meanwhile, gets its 125cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine from the standard model.

The new Beat is equipped with a 4.2-liter tank, front disc and rear drum brakes without ABS but with a combi-brake system, and 14-inch wheels. Curb weight is listed at 90kg, while seat height is at 742mm. It has a 12-liter underseat storage compartment with a new integrated switch beside the ignition.

The new Beat lands in our market priced at P71,4000 for the standard colors, with an additional P1,000 for the Pearl Arctic White and Matte Axis Gray Metallic. The 50th Anniversary Edition model, meanwhile, stickers for P74,400. The Click 50th Anniversary Edition goes for P83,900. What do you think of Honda’s latest introductions?

PHOTO BY Teddy Garcia Jr.

PHOTO BY Teddy Garcia Jr.

PHOTO BY Teddy Garcia Jr.

PHOTO BY Teddy Garcia Jr.