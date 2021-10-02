It’s time to say goodbye to Honda’s CB1100 platform

Are you a fan of the Honda CB1100 EX? This modern classic motorcycle harkens back to the days when air-cooled engines were the norm even for high-performance motorcycles.

Unfortunately, the end of the road has come for Honda’s four-cylinder mill. The Japanese brand released a teaser for the Final Edition of the CB1100 EX and the sportier CB1100 RS variant:

Official specs for the CB1100 RS Final Edition can be found on the Honda Taiwan website. A 1,140cc air-cooled in-line-four engine lies at the heart of the bike. The mill is capable of 88hp at 7,500rpm and 91Nm of torque at 5,500rpm, and is mated to a six-speed transmission and a chain final drive.

PHOTO BY Honda

PHOTO BY Honda

Holding the bike up is an adjustable 43mm Showa right-side-up fork in front and twin Showa shocks at the rear. Braking is handled by Tokico calipers and floating discs.

In case you were wondering why Honda’s large-displacement air-cooled engines are being phased out, blame increasingly stringent emissions standards. It’s getting more and more difficult for manufacturers to keep up with the various regulations in different markets, especially for old-school powerplants.

And so, the CB1100 RS Final Edition and the upcoming CB1100 EX Final Edition write the final chapter of the air-cooled four-cylinder era. According to the website, pricing starts at 528,000 New Taiwan dollars (P965,700). Two colors are available: Honda Classic Red and Matte Denim Blue.

Official details for the CB1100 EX Final Edition have yet to be disclosed, but here’s hoping the Philippine market gets it as a proper send-off.

PHOTO BY Honda

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopBikes.ph. Minor edits have been made.

