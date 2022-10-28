The 2023 Honda CBR650R looks sportier than ever

Honda just continues to update its global lineup. Fresh off the launch of the new CB750 Hornet earlier this month, the motorcycle manufacturer has now released aesthetic updates for the CBR650R and CB650R.

The cosmetic tweaks are fairly subtle, but they’re quite tasteful, especially for the CBR650R. The sportbike retains its overall shape and design, but it gets new black accents on the engine and cam covers. The Grand Prix Red colorway also adds a black belly pan and front mudguard as well as a red Honda logo and shock spring to the mix. The Mat Gunpowder Black Metallic gets blue highlights on the front fairings.

The CB650R, meanwhile, gets two new color options: Matt Dim Gray Metallic and Matt Gunpowder Black Metallic. These two join the previously available Candy Chromosphere Red and Matt Jeans Blue Metallic in the lineup.

No mechanical changes for either of these bikes. Both still have the same 649cc liquid-cooled, four-cylinder screamer that generates 93.87hp at 12,000rpm and 63Nm of torque at 9,500rpm.

What do you think of these changes to the CBR650R and CB650R lineups? Would you like to see these color options make their way over to our market?

More photos of the Honda CBR650R 2023 and CB650R 2023:

