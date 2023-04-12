Motorcycle News

What is Honda launching at this year’s Makina Moto Show?

by Leandre Grecia | 7 hours ago
Honda Philippines, Makina Moto Show teaser
PHOTO: Honda Philippines on Facebook
MOTORCYCLE BRANDS IN THIS ARTICLE
Honda

The 2023 Makina Moto Show will be opening its doors in a few days, and motorcycle makers are starting to put out teasers of the bikes they’ll be launching at the show.

Honda Philippines (HPI) has gone ahead and posted a silhouette of what appears to be a new big bike that’s set to be unveiled on Friday. Before we give you our guess, we’ll let you have a look at the Facebook teaser first. Here you go:

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:
Southern tollways were riddled with heavy traffic earlier today
PH fuel price update: Brace yourselves for up to 2.80/L gasoline price hike this week

Our guess is that it’s the XL750 Transalp, the retro adventure bike that Honda launched at EICMA last year. HPI’s photo shows the front clip of a bike with a huge windshield up top. Compare it with the Transalp’s front end, you’ll see that both the shape of the headlight and even the size of the windscreen check out.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Honda XL750 Transalp

We don’t know about you, but our resident rider at Top Gear Philippines—that may or may not be me—is already getting very excited at the thought of the Transalp landing here. Of course, we’d still need to wait a bit more before we see the wraps come off this new bike, so let’s sit tight and wait for now. In the meantime, if you have any other guesses, drop them in the comments.

Honda XL750 Transalp

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓
Recommended Videos

See Also

Read Next
Two of Honda’s new bikes have bagged Red Dot Design Awards
View other articles about:
Recommended Videos
Read the Story →
PHOTO: Honda Philippines on Facebook

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.

    Retake this Poll

    • Quiz Results
    Take this Quiz Again

    • TGP Rating:
    /20

    Starts at ₱

    TGP Rating:
    /20
    Starts at ₱