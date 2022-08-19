Honda has produced its 7,000,000th motorcycle in PH

It’s been a busy year for Honda Philippines (HPI), as it has launched a number of new models in the first half of 2022 alone. But it appears the company’s local production line has been doing a lot of work as well, and it has just surpassed a huge milestone: It has now marked its seven millionth motorcycle produced in the country.

The milestone unit is a special Honda TMX 125 Alpha with a cafe racer-inspired design. The TMX is one of the bikes that HPI produces locally at its manufacturing plant in Batangas.

OTHER HONDA STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

The new Honda Click 160 has arrived in PH priced at P116,900

The all-new Honda AirBlade 160 is now in PH, priced at P119,900

PHOTO BY Honda Philippines

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

“The achievement of the seven-millionth production milestone serves as an affirmation of HPI’s commitment to continuously respond to the customers’ need for mobility, as we realize Honda’s Global Vision to ‘serve people worldwide with the joy of expanding their life’s potential,’” said HPI president Susumu Mitsuishi. “We aim to improve our customers daily lives through experiencing Honda products and services that exceed their expectations.”

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.