You can soon test-ride the Honda X-ADV and Africa Twin CRF1100L

What could be more frustrating than just staring at your dream big bike in a showroom or from a brochure without any hope of taking it for a quick spin to figure out if it’s really the one for you?

Well, it turns out that Honda Philippines (HPI) believes in the old adage, “The proof of the pudding is in the eating.” This is why HPI is opening the doors of the Honda Safety Driving Center (HSDC) in Parañaque to allow prospective buyers to experience Honda big bikes firsthand within the confines of its world-class training facility.

“At Honda, we know that not experiencing to ride a motorbike can sometimes become a deal-breaker, particularly when it comes to big bikes. These motorbikes are like beasts that really get everyone's attention because of its stance,” says Hervic Villa, HPI motorcycle planning department manager.

“However, for big-bike riders, we know that they are looking for more than just stance. And that is why we want our customers to experience riding our Honda big bikes so it will be easier to decide which one is right for them,” he adds.

PHOTO BY Honda

According to HPI’s official statement, the Honda models waiting to be ridden around the training facility are the new Africa Twin CRF1100L and the latest X-ADV, a midsize on- and off-road scooter. So far, these are the only two options, but we're pretty sure that there will be more when the actual test-ride event begins.

The HSDC will commence activities in October, with a maximum of eight participants per day during weekends. One-on-one sessions with Honda instructors will be arranged not only for the test rides, but also to brief the riders on the big bikes’ features and specifications.

Interested individuals may soon register online via HPI’s official Facebook page. After filling out the forms and selecting a test-ride schedule, registrants will receive a message from the HSDC in September.

To comply with the government’s health protocols, participants must bring a medical certificate or a negative PCR test for COVID-19. They can also check out Honda’s big bike lineup by visiting HPI’s website and social media pages.

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopBikes.ph. Minor edits have been made.

