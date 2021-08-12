Icon should really consider building these custom BMW bikes

By now, you’ll likely know Icon, its shut-up-and-take-my-money restomods, and its restomodder-in-chief, Jonathan Ward. For years, Jonathan has been the man to turn to for custom first-gen Broncos that’d make Jack Traven weak in the knees, modernized versions of classic American metal, and idealized recreations not only of cars but of the eras that created them.

But in a kinder, gentler, better world, Icon—and Ward—would also be famous as a custom bike builder, reimagining and reinterpreting the works of BMW Motorrad. That’s Beemer’s two-wheeled division, for the four-wheels-good crowd.

What you see here are a few ideas that Ward has kicked around with Paolo Spada over at SpadaConcept in Italy. And if that name rings a few bells, Paolo’s dad (and co-founder of SpadaConcept) is Ercole Spada, the man responsible for two of the greatest car designs ever: the Aston Martin DB4 Zagato and the Alfa Romeo Giulia TZ. And clearly, Paolo is not without talent, either.

Despite the properly vintage looks of a few of these designs, Jonathan says the bikes “would be built on contemporary BMW platforms,” which “would be the best way to combine the vintage aesthetic with a modern, reliable, and precise bike platform—that doesn’t leak!” And just spitballing here, but it looks like the basic frame and engine from the BMW R nineT—a modding mainstay with a 1,170cc, 109hp opposed twin-cylinder. Which is about as classic as BMW engines get.

Needless to say, we very much want one. And, in a gentler, better world, there’d be a whole mess of you out there who feel the same way.

