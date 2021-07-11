Retro goes neon in these limited-edition Indian Scout Sixty builds

The Scout Sixty is perhaps the most beginner-friendly among Indian’s big-bore V-twin bikes. Its 1,000cc liquid-cooled engine puts down a healthy but manageable 78hp and 88Nm of torque. This bobber-style motorcycle is made even more newbie-appropriate by its very low 25.6-inch seat height.

This non-intimidating package is wrapped in Indian’s signature retro style, which might not exactly appeal to the younger riding generation. French custom shop Tank Machine knew this and decided to give the Scout Sixty a bold and colorful makeover.

PHOTO BY Indian

Enter the Scout Sixty Neon series, a fluorescent-themed variant of the bobber that uses intense colorwork and paint lines to redraw its tank and overall look. Three liveries are available for this series: Graphite/Red, Graphite/Orange, and Navy/Yellow. The combination of metal base paint and fluorescent accents naturally led to the series name.

The Neon line is a product of a collaboration between Tank Machine and French Indian dealership Indian Etoile. The two have teamed up before, and it resulted in some properly sick Indian-based builds like custom FTR 1200s and Scouts.

PHOTO BY Indian

The makeover doesn’t stop at just the paint, as each Neon bike features a flat track-inspired headlight, bar-end mirrors and indicators, a number-plate hanger, a multifunction taillight assembly, matte-black finishes, fork gaiters, and color-matched upholstery stitching.

New performance bits include oversized Avon tires for an imposing look and a wider contact patch, as well as a Trask air cleaner and a Supertrapp Black Edition exhaust combo to let the bike breathe better and louder.

PHOTO BY Indian

PHOTO BY Indian

Only three Neon Series units will be built—one for each livery. So, if you happen to be in Paris and have money to spend on a limited-edition Scout Sixty, you might want to contact Indian Etoile for pricing and availability.

PHOTO BY Indian

PHOTO BY Indian

PHOTO BY Indian

PHOTO BY Indian

PHOTO BY Indian

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopBikes.ph. Minor edits have been made.

