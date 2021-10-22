The Kymco KRV 180i DDS will be available this December for P168,000

Kymco’s latest scooter, the KRV 180i TCS, caught a lot of riders’ attention with its sleek looks, new engine, and variety of functions and features typically reserved for more high-end motorcycles. However, the current global microchip shortage means that bikes with components like traction control, ABS, and keyless ignition can’t be made in high numbers.

As a result, Kymco had to delay the arrival of the KRV 180i TCS until the first quarter of 2022. In the meantime, the Taiwanese manufacturer has decided to release another variant of the KRV to help tide scooter fans over. Dubbed the KRV 180i DDS (no political affiliation intended), this model is essentially the same as the TCS version, specs-wise, but without the computer-chip-reliant features.

PHOTO BY Kymco

At the heart of the scooter is a 175cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine with 16.7hp available at 7,500rpm and 15.68Nm of torque at 6,000rpm. Kymco’s in-house suspension system takes care of road-damping duties, while stopping power comes courtesy of front and rear disc brakes.

Unlike the TCS, the DDS does not come with traction control, ABS, keyless ignition, compartment lighting, and hazard lights. It does have a conventional key paired to a shutter-equipped ignition as well as a single USB charging port, as opposed to the former’s dual ports.

PHOTO BY Kymco

The KRV 180i will be locally available in December, at P168,000. Customers can choose from four color options: Scorching White, Snow Peak Silver, Ether Black, and Indigo Sea Blue.

Interested? Kymco is offering a P10,000 discount for customers who preorder the KRV 180i DDS before December 31, 2021.

PHOTO BY Kymco

PHOTO BY Kymco

PHOTO BY Kymco

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopBikes.ph. Minor edits have been made.

