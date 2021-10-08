PH motorcycle sales grew by 3.7% from August to September

The Motorcycle Development Program Participants Association (MDPPA) experienced a slight uptick in sales in September compared with the month prior.

According to the latest MDPPA report, the four-member organization posted a 3.7% month-on-month sales growth, with Suzuki Philippines (SPH) having the biggest trajectory—an incredible 161.9% increase from August 2021.

The 2021 figures show SPH sold 17,841 units sold in September 2021, also up from 11,073 during the same period last year.

The two biggest players showed month-on-month decreases in sales: Yamaha Motor Philippines (YMPH) was down by 16.3% and Honda Philippines (HPI) by 3.9%. Kawasaki Philippines, on the other hand, posted a 6.1% sales growth from the month prior.

Going back to last year’s sales figures, HPI sold 55,497 bikes in September 2021 compared with 61,017 units in September 2020. YMPH sold 27,483 and 43,565 units in September 2021 and September 2020, respectively. Kawasaki sold 11,095 motorbikes last month versus to 12,902 in September of last year.

Overall, the four Japanese manufacturers are still performing well in 2021 with a combined total of 1,042,546 units sold from January to September. This represents a 53% sales growth from the 678,463 units sold in the same period last year.

Normally, many people hold off making big purchases during August because of the ‘ghost month’ superstition, but in the case of motorcycle sales, the August numbers weren’t that far down compared with September sales figures. We expect the Big Four to bounce back even more in the coming months, especially with quarantine policies easing across the country.

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopBikes.ph. Minor edits have been made.

