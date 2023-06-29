MMDA riding school set to open by third quarter of 2023

The riding academy of the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) is taking shape. Announced in January 2023, the initiative aims to educate more motorcycle riders in a bid to promote safer riding habits in the country.

In a new update, the MMDA says the agency is on course to open the academy before the end of the year. MMDA Acting Chairman Atty. Don Artes said that the Academy is “80% completed” and will open its doors by the third quarter of 2023.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

Congress seeks increasing the Motor Vehicle User’s Charge (MVUC)

Toll collection for NLEX Connector Road may start by July

“Facilities for the Motorcycle Riding Academy are ready. There are just a few things that need to be fixed and until then, it will be in full swing and open to the public,” said Artes. At the same time, the MMDA is coordinating with the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) to give priority employment to those who completed the riding course.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

The riding academy is located is along Julia Vargas Avenue corner Meralco Avenue in Pasig City, inside a vacant property of the Government Service Insurance System (GSIS). The facility has classrooms, a clinic, comfort and shower rooms, and even dining areas. The course runs for two days and is free of charge. The MMDA says it can accommodate 100 participants per batch. On top of that, the motorcycles and fuel will be provided by the academy. Helmets and riding gear are required.

See Also