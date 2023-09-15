932,220 motorcycles sold among ‘Big 4’ Japanese brands in first half of 2023

Motorcycle brands have shown a strong outing so far this year in terms of sales. During the first quarter of 2023, the ‘Big 4’ Japanese companies sold a total of 447,429 bikes from January to March, which was just 3,500 units fewer than pre-pandemic sales figures.

Things have gotten even better since, so it appears, as the Motorcycle Development Program Participants Association (MDPPA) has reported that Honda, Yamaha, Suzuki, and Kawasaki have sold 932,220 units so far in the first half of 2023.

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

The press release reads: “With this notable feat, MDPPA conducted a comprehensive review of its sales targets for the balance year. Unanimously, its members agreed to achieve a modest yet steady five percent growth rate for motorcycle sales from August to December. This aspiration aims to culminate in an impressive cumulative sale of 1.6 million units by the end of 2023, surpassing the already remarkable 1.5-million-unit threshold achieved in the preceding year.”

“Drawing from historical trends, the months of September, October, and November have consistently exhibited heightened sales volumes, whereas the months of August and December have maintained an average profile in terms of monthly sales,” said MDPPA president Norminio ‘Boying’ Mojica.

A whopping 1.6 million units, huh? We’ll find out in a few months whether or not that bold prediction will age well.