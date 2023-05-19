‘Big 4’ Japanese motorcycle brands sold 447,429 units in PH in Q1 2023

Motorcycle News

Motorcycles just continue to sell well here in our market. The Motorcycle Development Program Participants Association (MDPPA) has just shared that there was a 16.7% year-on-year increase in motorcycle sales for Q1 among its members Honda, Yamaha, Suzuki, and Kawasaki.

The ‘Big 4’ Japanese companies collectively sold 447,429 bikes from January to March 2023, just about 3,500 units fewer than the pre-pandemic figures from 2019. On average, there were 149,000 motorcycles being sold per month, way up from last year’s Q1 monthly average of 127,000.

Honda Rebel 1100

Of the grand total, 269,652 units were scooters, and 83,616 were from the ‘business units’ category or bikes used for commercial purposes. Underbones and mopeds accounted for 77,152 units, while street and big bikes accounted for the remaining 17,000 units sold.

“We hope that the performance of the first quarter will be sustained. The market is so volatile as influenced by internal and external variables,” said MDPPA president Boying Mojica. “Our conservative forecast this year is 10% growth, in light of the headwinds of imminent recession in the US and other regions. If the existing business landscape will prevail, the 1.7 million units recorded sales in 2019 may be surpassed.”

Yamaha Mio Gravis 2023 launched at IRBF

