Muji teams up with Honda to build a minimalist e-bike that costs just P40k*

Muji—a Japanese brand known to sell all sorts of desirable products—is now entering the mobility sector. For its first mobility offering, it has teamed up with fellow Japanese marque Honda to build an electric bike called the MS01.

The MS01, as with Muji’s other products, has a sleek and minimalist design with a simple black and white colorway. The tiny two-wheeler appears to have all the basics covered, too: a small seat, pedals, brakes, a headlamp, and reflectors.

Of course, that’s not all the bike’s good for. This e-bike is fitted with a lightweight lithium-ion battery that, at full charge, boasts up to 65km of range. Also, the MS01 sits on 17-inch wheels, which is easily bigger than what most small-displacement motorcycles or scooters on the market ride on.

According to Muji’s Weibo account, only 5,000 units of these will be made, and there’s still no word if this will be available internationally. Pricing is supposedly at 4,980 Chinese yuan, or just over P40,000 in local currency.

Think that’s a fair price tag for an electric bike this pretty?

More photos of the Muji Honda MS01:

PHOTO BY Muji on Weibo

PHOTO BY Muji on Weibo

PHOTO BY Muji on Weibo

