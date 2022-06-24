NYC crushes hundreds of illegal dirt bikes, ATVs as part of major crackdown

Think our authorities are too harsh when it comes to implementing local motorcycle laws and regulations? New York City’s most recent crackdown on dirt bikes and all-terrain vehicles (ATV) might make you think twice.

NYC mayor Eric Adams recently led the disposal of hundreds of confiscated dirt bikes, ATVs, and other two-wheelers. In case you weren’t aware, these types of vehicles are considered illegal in the city.

According to Adams, around 900 motorbikes were crushed by the bulldozer during the ceremony—more than the city was able to dispose of the year prior.

“The NYPD [New York City Police Department] heard the call and they did a Herculean task to get rid of these loud, intimidating, dangerous, and illegal dirt bikes and ATVs that are on our street. For years, we’ve witnessed what happens when they go under control, or we do not enforce. They continue to grow over and over again,” Adams said in his speech, adding that the units are destroyed rather than resold to ensure they never operate again.

“Many of these bikes don’t have insurance. If they strike someone, the person is left with medical costs and other out-of-pocket expenses, and so we are pushing for legislation to have the ATV dealers to ask potential buyers to show proof of insurance and vehicle registration documents before removing these vehicles onto our street,” Adams added.

NYPD commissioner Keechant Sewell also took the ceremony as an opportunity to warn anyone else planning to operate a two-wheeled vehicle illegally.

“We will seize that bike and we will destroy it. We take this very seriously because driving these motorbikes on city streets, on sidewalks, or in parks, and within housing developments is dangerous. It’s reckless and it’s illegal. It puts everyone at risk,” Sewell said.

How do you think NYC’s treatment of two-wheeled vehicles compares to regulatory measures already in place here? Let us know in the comments.

NYC crushes illegal dirt bikes, ATVs:

