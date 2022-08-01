The new Peugeot Django classic scoot is now in PH with a P199k starting price

Classic motorcycles have continued to gain popularity in our market over the years, which is why this new introduction will surely have a lot of Pinoy riders stoked. Say hello to the Peugeot Django 150.

Yes, Peugeot. The same brand that sells SUVs like the 2008 and the 3008. The French marque also has motorcycles under its name—for more than a hundred years, in fact—and said motorcycle arm is now in the market courtesy of Motostrada. Anyway, on to the bike.

OTHER MOTORCYCLE LAUNCHES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

The new Honda Click 160 has arrived in PH priced at P116,900

Suzuki PH launches new Avenis scooter priced at P77,900

The Django 150 is a new retro-modern small-displacement scooter that’s definitely a looker, thanks to a clean and classy design. Various colors are available for this scoot, but more on that in a bit.

Powering the Django 150 is a 150.6cc air-cooled, single-cylinder engine that generates 11.3hp at 8,000rpm and 11.2Nm of torque at 6,000rpm. It gets ABS up front and disc brakes for both front and rear wheels. Speaking of wheels, these are 12-inchers shod in 120/70-12 tires.

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Peugeot Motorcycles

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Other notable deets? This one measures 1,925mm long, 710mm wide, and 1,190mm tall. It has a 1,350mm wheelbase and a 770mm seat height. It has an 8.5-liter fuel tank, and dry weight is listed at 137kg.

The Django range starts with the Bleu France and Mad Gray color options with solid black and brown seats, respectively. This one stickers for P199,000. Priced a bit higher at P205,800 are the Satin Red Cherry and the Deep Ocean Blue colorways that sport white accentuating stripes and ‘55’ side decals.

Continue reading below ↓

Topping the list are the two-tone Django 150s with Milky White finishes that are combined with either Deep Ocean Blue or Orange. The former gets white-wall tires, while both get white wheels. Chrome trim and a sleeker-looking badge in place of the grille are also added to the package. This one goes for P216,800.

So, what do you think of this new Peugeot scoot? Reckon it’s worth the premium price tag?

More photos of the Peugeot Django 150 2023:

PHOTO BY Peugeot Motorcycles

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Peugeot Motorcycles

PHOTO BY Peugeot Motorcycles

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Peugeot Motorcycles

PHOTO BY Peugeot Motorcycles

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Peugeot Motorcycles

PHOTO BY Peugeot Motorcycles

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Peugeot Motorcycles

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.