The Peugeot XP400 will be launched at the 2023 Makina Moto Show

Honda Philippines isn’t the only brand that’s launching entirely new models at the upcoming Makina Moto Show. Peugeot Motocycles Philippines will also be expanding its lineup this year.

The French marque has announced that it will be unveiling the XP400 at this weekend’s show. In case you missed the global launch, the XP400 is Peugeot’s new adventure scooter that made its debut at last year’s Esposizione Internazionale Ciclo Motociclo e Accessori (EICMA).

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

What is Honda launching at this year’s Makina Moto Show?

Report: Is the Suzuki Jimny getting a new 1.0-liter turbo?

PHOTO BY EICMA

The XP400 is powered by a Euro 5-compliant 400cc PowerMotion engine that churns out 36.7hp at 8,150rpm and 38.1Nm of torque at 5,400rpm. So yes, in case you were wondering, this will be expressway-legal here in the Philippines.

The XP400 is set to join the Django in Peugeot’s local scooter lineup. We’re looking forward to seeing it in the metal soon, and we know a lot of you are, too. Stay tuned for more info on this bike—we’ll be releasing the prices as well as more photos of this new scoot as we have them.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Peugeot XP400 2023 Makina Moto Show teaser:

See Also