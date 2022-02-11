This is our first look at Triumph’s upcoming electric motorcycle, the TE-1

Of the many electric motorcycles that will be rolling out in the coming years, there’s one in particular that we’re looking forward to seeing in all its glory: the Triumph TE-1.

This is the brand’s first electric motorcycle that it’s working on together with Williams, the University of Warwick’s WMG department, and Integral Powertrain. The project has just entered its live-testing phase (Phase 4), and Triumph now has an actual bike on its hands.

PHOTO BY Triumph

PHOTO BY Triumph

The prototype pictured here is as stylish as initially advertised. It’s not like any of the minimalist electric scooters or futuristic electric superbikes that have been making rounds on the Internet in the past. This one boasts traditional naked-bike styling, and frankly, it doesn’t really look electric.

But it’ll be electric, alright. While Triumph has yet to divulge any info on the bike’s powertrain and whatnot, the lightweight 10kg engine built by Integral Powertrain is said to be capable of 180hp.

PHOTO BY Triumph

PHOTO BY Triumph

Phase 4 of the project will include rolling-road and track testing. These will help Triumph assess important elements such as vehicle dynamics and performance. The live testing is expected to be finished between Q2 and Q3 of 2022. Upon completion, the TE-1 will have been fitted with its final body panels and paint scheme, ready for active track demonstration and media engagement.

“It has been truly exciting to see the progress made during phase 3 of Project Triumph TE-1 with the final prototype motorcycle now going into real-life testing. Everyone involved at Triumph is proud to have been part of this innovative British collaboration. Personally, I am thrilled with the results we have already achieved with our partners, and the exciting preview of the potential electric future to come,” said Triumph CEO Nick Bloor. “We look forward to continuing the ambitious and innovative work on the TE-1 demonstrator prototype through the live testing phase and sharing the outcome with Triumph fans across the world.”

Exciting months ahead for Triumph, then. Your thoughts on this, readers?

PHOTO BY Triumph

