Royal Enfield unveils its stylish new bike, the Hunter 350

‘Hip’ probably isn’t a word many would call Royal Enfield, a brand known the world over for its classic motorcycles. But based on the last few launches from RE, it looks like it’s keen on expanding its lineup to cater to these ‘hip’ riders.

Now, the Indian motorcycle manufacturer has unveiled the newest addition to its growing roster: the Royal Enfield Hunter 350. Like the Scram 411, the Hunter 350 is a rather good-looking two-wheeler with both modern and classic styling hints.

PHOTO BY Royal Enfield

There are two versions of the bike available. The first is the Metro Hunter, which sits on alloy wheels and can be spec’d with snazzy colorways. Second is the Retro Hunter, which gets spoke wheels and cleaner, plainer finishes to retain that classic look.

Speaking of color options, there are plenty here. The Metro Hunter can be had in Dapper White, Dapper Ash, Dapper Grey, Rebel Black, Rebel Blue, or Rebel Red, while the Retro Hunter only comes in Factory Black or Factory Silver. A bunch of Royal Enfield-branded accessories was also made available at launch.

PHOTO BY Royal Enfield

Powering the Hunter is a 350cc J-series engine that made its debut in the Meteor 350. The Hunter comes equipped with amenities like a USB charging port and dual-channel ABS. The Metro Hunter gets front and rear disc brakes, while the Retro Hunter is fitted with drum brakes at the rear.

The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 was launched in Bangkok, Thailand, so this could mean its arrival in our market might not be too far off. Keep your eyes peeled.

More photos of the Royal Enfield Hunter 350:

PHOTO BY Royal Enfield

PHOTO BY Royal Enfield

PHOTO BY Royal Enfield

PHOTO BY Royal Enfield

PHOTO BY Royal Enfield

PHOTO BY Royal Enfield

PHOTO BY Royal Enfield

PHOTO BY Royal Enfield

PHOTO BY Royal Enfield

PHOTO BY Royal Enfield

