Royal Enfield’s two-story flagship showroom is now open in QC

Hardcore Brothers Custom Motorcycles, the exclusive distributor of Royal Enfield motorcycles in the Philippines, has announced the opening of a new world-class showroom for Royal Enfield motorbikes in Quezon City.



Located along Tomas Morato Avenue, the two-story facility operated by Kustom Kulture Motorcycles showcases the manufacturer’s latest models, including the iconic Bullet 350 and Classic 350 singles; the Classic 350 and Meteor 350; the Himalayan adventure bike; and the Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 twins.

PHOTO BY Royal Enfield

Continue reading below ↓



The flagship store also offers a wide array of riding apparel that carries the brand’s philosophy of ‘Pure Motorcycling.’ It has a customer lounge, service bays equipped with pneumatic lifters, and a bike wash area on the second floor.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Original aftermarket parts for all Royal Enfield motorbikes are also available in the showroom.

PHOTO BY Royal Enfield

Continue reading below ↓

“In the Philippines, we have seen a rapid surge in the community of Royal Enfield riders who are subscribing to leisure motorcycling and getting inducted in the Pure Motorcycling fold. With an intent to further expand our outreach, we have opened our fifth exclusive store at Quezon City to bring us close to the customers," says Vimal Sumbly, Royal Enfield head of business for the Asia Pacific.

Other Royal Enfield showrooms are located in Pasig City‚ Meycauayan (Bulacan), Davao City, and Cagayan de Oro City.

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopBikes.ph. Minor edits have been made.

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.