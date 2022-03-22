Delivery riders in PH could use an electric scooter like the Sunra Robo-S Utility

When the motorcycle industry finally goes fully electric, we know one model we’d like to see plying our roads: the Sunra Robo-S Utility.

This is nothing like those stylish electric scooters or bikes that you may have been seeing in the past, though—as its name suggests, this two-wheeler puts emphasis on utility. And if you ask us, this one sounds like a very ideal vehicle for Metro Manila-based delivery riders.

PHOTO BY Sunra

You see, this one’s got a maximum range of over 90km with one full charge—more than enough to go from one central business district to another. It tops out at 80kph, which is again sufficient for our traffic-riddled streets. It also has a swappable battery system to boot.

On top of these, the bike comes standard with a phone holder as well as a rear rack that can be spec’d with various top-boxes of different sizes. This adds to the 24-liter under-seat storage, so it’s really a very capable delivery vehicle.

PHOTO BY Sunra

PHOTO BY Sunra

“We wanted to bring a cost-effective EV solution to small business and fleet operators alike,” said Sunra UK’s Logan Black. “While the Robo-S is already being used for this application in standard form, our goal was to offer a machine off-the-shelf that fits the needs of this ever-increasing segment of users.”

Black added that Sunra is looking to offer more features such as communication solutions and location trackers in the future, which will further improve the Robo-S Utility’s fleet operability.

We’ve no doubt of the potential of the Robo-S Utility, especially considering how big the local delivery industry has boomed throughout this pandemic. Perhaps once electric vehicles become mainstream here in the Philippines, we’ll start seeing more battery-powered scooters like these on our roads.

More photos of the Sunra Robo-S Utility

PHOTO BY Sunra

PHOTO BY Sunra

PHOTO BY Sunra

PHOTO BY Sunra

PHOTO BY Sunra

PHOTO BY Sunra

PHOTO BY Sunra

