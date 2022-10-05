Is it about time Suzuki added a retro scooter like the Access to its PH lineup?

Retro scooters just have this certain appeal that modern two-wheelers just don’t have. That explains why classic-looking bikes like the Peugeot Django, Kymco Like, and basically any Vespa you could think of continue to thrive in our market.

That said, not every motorcycle brand has retro scoots on its roster. Suzuki Philippines (SPH) is one example. If the Honda Scoopy and the Yamaha Fino were to make comebacks, Suzuki wouldn’t have anything in particular to match those two bikes. But if we could present some recommendations, we already have one lined up: the Access 125.

The Access 125 is one of Suzuki’s small-displacement motorcycles in India. This same model has now landed in the UK bearing the Address nameplate, a model that’s been quietly removed from SPH’s lineup. We reckon this one would complement the likes of the Burgman Street and Avenis quite nicely.

PHOTO BY Suzuki

The Access has that clean, subtle styling with minimal decals and accessories on the fairings. There’s a pair of large signal lamps up front, some badges at the rear, and that’s about it. The black seat and floorboard, gray grab bar, and chrome muffler cover add some contrast to the design.

Powering the Access is a 124cc air-cooled, single-cylinder gasoline engine that generates 8.58hp at 6,750rpm and 10Nm of torque at 5,500rpm. Suzuki says fuel consumption is at about 52.6km/L, which is impressive.

The scooter gets a disc brake up front and drum brake at the rear, with 12- and 10-inch

front and rear wheels both shod in tubeless tires. Seat height is 770mm (30.3 inches), and the fuel tank can load up to five liters max.

PHOTO BY Suzuki

So, what say you about the Access 125, readers? Do you think this is something SPH could use in its lineup right now?

More photos of the Suzuki Access 125:

PHOTO BY Suzuki

PHOTO BY Suzuki PHOTO BY Suzuki

PHOTO BY Suzuki

