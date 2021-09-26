The Tarform Luna is an electric motorcycle built with sustainability in mind

This is the Tarform Luna. And it’s rather big on two things: style and sustainability. But if you look at it another way, it’s really only one of those things. This might take a little explaining.

You’ll notice the looks first, of course, a design that’s somehow ’30s Streamline Moderne and modern minimalism at once. We’ve talked about the futility of making value judgments on aesthetics before—de gustibus non est disputandum and all that—but we think the result is staggeringly good. And that personal, visceral judgement is every bit as crucial to the Luna’s sustainability as its electric drivetrain and the eco-friendliness of the materials used in its construction.

PHOTO BY Tarform

Materials like flax fiber, which works just as well as carbon fiber, yet uses one of the most ecologically sustainable plants known to man as its base, and takes a mere fraction of the energy to produce. And a leather seat that...well, isn’t—it’s plant-based, which can be made from the fibers of pineapple leaves and corn husks, to name but two. And the Luna isn’t painted, either—its color comes from an algae-based pigment instead.

The Luna will hit 97kph (60mph) from a standstill in less than 4sec and crack on to 193kph, should the situation—and, er, local speed limits—allow. If you dial back your velocity, there’s 193km of range. And, with a Level 2 charger—explained here—you’ll revive a dead battery back to 80% in 50 minutes. But that’s really just what it has now; Tarform has built the Luna to be easily upgradable as EV tech moves inexorably onwards.

PHOTO BY Tarform

PHOTO BY Tarform

But Gaia-approved materials and powertrains can only do so much to offset humanity’s taste for constant consumption. If we replace eco-friendly machines every few years, the energy and materials needed to keep up with that demand make an otherwise sustainable choice rather...well, unsustainable.

And here’s where the style that suckered you in to begin with reveals its hidden substance. If something is beautiful, if it’s beautifully made, if it continues to inspire lust and longing, then we’re not going to give it up. We’ll keep it close, keep it in good condition, and keep shunning the cycle of acquisition and obsolescence that forms the dark heart of modern consumption. The Luna’s design is the foundation of its sustainability—it’s built so we don’t have to replace it, and styled so we won’t want to.

PHOTO BY Tarform

PHOTO BY Tarform

