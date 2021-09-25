Time to find P1.379-M—that’s how much the Triumph Tiger 900 Bond Edition will cost

Are you a big fan of James Bond movies? If so, this will surely excite you.

Triumph has unveiled the Tiger 900 Bond Edition in time for the release of the 25th film from the spy series, No Time to Die. The adventure-focused bike, along with another Triumph classic, the Scrambler 1200, will likely steal the limelight during their action scenes in Bond’s latest outing.

PHOTO BY Triumph

Only 250 units of the new Tiger 900 Bond Edition will be produced globally. Each one will feature its unique number— machine-etched on the handlebar clamp—and a matching certificate of authenticity.

The bike comes with 007 graphics and a stealthy Matte Sapphire Black finish. Its headlight casing, side panels, sump guard, pillion foot hangers, engine guards, and auxilliary lamp shrouds are all in premium black paintwork.

PHOTO BY Triumph

Other interesting features that separate the Bond Edition from the other Tiger 900 variants include the 007 startup screen animation via the seven-inch TFT panel, as well as heated grips and seats embossed with themed makings.

The Bond Edition shares the capable 888cc DOHC three-cylinder engine with the rest of the Tiger 900 lineup. It pumps out 93.9hp at 8,750rpm and 86.7Nm at 7,500rpm of torque. Traction control, cornering ABS, Showa adjustable off-road suspension, and selectable ride modes come standard. And just like the Tiger 900 Rally Pro variant, which boasts some serious off-roading capability, the bike rolls on a pair of Michelin Anakee Wild tires, and also has an Arrow racing exhaust.

PHOTO BY Triumph

No Time to Die stunt coordinator Lee Morison says, “The Tiger 900 is the most confidence-inspiring bike. It allows you to really push the ride as far as you want. You can take as many liberties as you want; stand up sideways drifting in third gear, slow wheelie it, slide it Supermoto-style. I honestly think it’s one of the best bikes I’ve ever ridden. It’s fantastic!”

Priced at P1,379,00, the new Tiger 900 Bond Edition will soon be available locally, although Triumph Philippines has not yet given a specific date for its arrival.

PHOTO BY Triumph

PHOTO BY Triumph

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopBikes.ph. Minor edits have been made.

