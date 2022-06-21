New colors of the Vespa Primavera, Sprint are on display at the SM Mall of Asia

Vespa Philippines is updating its lineup with a bunch of new color options for its retro scoots. This week, the company is showcasing said colors at the SM Mall of Asia.

Until June 27, the company will be exhibiting the Primavera and Sprint models featuring the new color lineup at the Vespa Color Collection 2022. These include the Primavera Green Relax, Primavera Beige Avvolgente, Sprint Green Tenace, and Sprint Blue Estroverso.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

DOTr and SMC sign agreement for new Southern Access Link Expressway

Specs, prices, features: Everything you need to know about the Yamaha Mio Fazzio

PHOTO BY Vespa Philippines

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

A total of 11 Vespas along with two vintage big bikes from Vespa Malolos owner Richsan Matining are currently on display at MOA’s Main Mall Atrium. This is said to be the biggest Vespa Philippines showcase to date.

If you’re often in the area or will be passing by in the next few days, you have until next week to check out the display. You can drop by Vespa Philippines’ MOA showroom while you’re at it. You can also check out more photos of the collection below.

PHOTO BY Vespa Philippines

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Vespa Philippines

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.