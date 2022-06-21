Motorcycle News

New colors of the Vespa Primavera, Sprint are on display at the SM Mall of Asia

You can check them out until June 27
by Leandre Grecia | 2 hours ago
PHOTO: Vespa Philippines

Vespa Philippines is updating its lineup with a bunch of new color options for its retro scoots. This week, the company is showcasing said colors at the SM Mall of Asia.

Until June 27, the company will be exhibiting the Primavera and Sprint models featuring the new color lineup at the Vespa Color Collection 2022. These include the Primavera Green Relax, Primavera Beige Avvolgente, Sprint Green Tenace, and Sprint Blue Estroverso.

photos of Vespa Color Collection 2022 at MOA

A total of 11 Vespas along with two vintage big bikes from Vespa Malolos owner Richsan Matining are currently on display at MOA’s Main Mall Atrium. This is said to be the biggest Vespa Philippines showcase to date.

If you’re often in the area or will be passing by in the next few days, you have until next week to check out the display. You can drop by Vespa Philippines’ MOA showroom while you’re at it. You can also check out more photos of the collection below.

photos of Vespa Color Collection 2022 at the mall of asia

photos of Vespa Color Collection 2022 at the sm mall of asia

This e-rickshaw in India can serve as an inspiration for PH tricycles
PHOTO: Vespa Philippines

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.

