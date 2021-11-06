The 2022 Yamaha XSR900 blends ’80s styling with a slew of major updates

As one of Yamaha’s most desirable motorcycles in recent years, the XSR900 receiving significant updates was only a matter of time. The timing is just right, too: The basis for the XSR900—the MT-09—had already been reworked and revised a year ago.

For 2022, Yamaha’s ‘Faster Sons’ look toward the style and character of ’80s sportbikes. The classic race-bike colors, humped seat, and stubby rear end are especially evocative of an old-school sports model converted into a café racer.

PHOTO BY Yamaha

Other additions for the upcoming model year include a lower headlight with a perforated bracket, a side cowl, a new subframe, and bar-end side mirrors. The updated XSR900 sports a reworked Deltabox frame, which not only indicates lightness and strength, but also harks back to vintage sportbikes with a similar chassis style.

Speaking of chassis, the XSR900 gets a longer swingarm than the MT-09 for a more relaxed and versatile riding experience.

PHOTO BY Yamaha

On the propulsion side, the 2022 model is fitted with the same beating heart as the improved MT-09. The retro naked’s 889cc CP3 in-line-three engine pumps out 117hp at 10,000rpm and 93Nm of torque at 7,000rpm. The Euro 5-compliant mill is paired to a six-speed manual gearbox with a bi-directional quickshifter and an assist-and-slipper clutch as standard.

Suspension and brakes come straight off the MT-09, with a fully adjustable KYB fork and matching shock, radial-mount brake calipers with 298mm front rotors, and a Brembo radial master cylinder. More MT-09 features make an appearance: R1-derived six-axis IMU, cornering ABS, cruise control, lean-sensitive traction control, and front-wheel lift control. The whole electronics suite can be calibrated using the full-color TFT dash.

PHOTO BY Yamaha

Two colors will be available: Legend Blue, which is inspired by Christian Sarron’s Sonauto-Yamaha race bike, and Midnight Black.

The updated Yamaha XSR900 will be available by February 2022. Pricing has yet to be announced—we’ll keep you posted on that as soon as we get more details.

PHOTO BY Yamaha

PHOTO BY Yamaha

PHOTO BY Yamaha

PHOTO BY Yamaha

PHOTO BY Yamaha

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopBikes.ph. Minor edits have been made.

