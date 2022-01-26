Yamaha is launching a new electric scooter with a swappable battery system

Yamaha is continuing its push for swappable-battery systems in its global lineup. In addition to helping form the Swappable Batteries Motorcycle Consortium, the company has now announced that it will be launching a new EMF electric scooter utilizing the same technology in Taiwan.

The new Yamaha EMF was produced as part of the company’s ongoing partnership with Gogoro. The chassis was designed by Yamaha based on the Gogoro Design Kit, and when it rolls out, it will be able to use the Gogoro Energy Network’s GoStation battery-swapping stations across Taiwan.

This two-wheeler looks more futuristic and utilitarian than the usual modern-day scooter. It still has a low-hanging headlamp as its EC-05 predecessor did, but it looks very different in terms of style. The EMF has a thin and rugged frame, and it’s actually giving us this Honda Zoomer-X vibes.

Yamaha has yet to provide other pertinent details about the EMF as of this writing. It has merely mentioned that this is a “strategic electric vehicle” that will help the company achieve its goal of carbon neutrality by 2050. We expect more info to be released as we move closer to the launch date.

Would you like to see Yamaha’s electric scooter arrive in our market as well?

