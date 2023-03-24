The 2023 Yamaha Mio Gravis lands in PH priced at P93,900

The 2023 Inside Racing Bike Festival & Trade Show (IRBF) is officially underway, and one of the first launches from this year’s festivities comes courtesy of Yamaha Motor Philippines (YMPH).

The Japanese motorcycle manufacturer unveiled its massive booth at IRBF earlier today, and along with it YMPH also pulled the wraps off the new Mio Gravis. The scooter features design and tech updates as well as new color options for 2023.

PHOTO BY Teddy Garcia Jr.

The new Mio Gravis gets a reworked front end highlighted by the bigger headlamps up front. The overall silhouette of the scooter, however, remains unchanged. It does get new color options, namely: Matte Black, Matte Brown, and Glam Petrol.

Also new for 2023 is Y-Connect availability. In case you aren’t familiar, this feature enables smartphones to connect to the scooter via a dedicated app. It helps riders monitor the status of their motorcycles and keep track of servicing and maintenance, among many other features.

No mechanical changes here, though, as the Mio Gravis still comes with a 125cc air-cooled, single-cylinder gasoline engine churning out 9.38hp at 8,000rpm and 9.5Nm of torque at 5,500rpm. No ABS here, either, but it does get front and rear disc brakes. It’s equipped with a 4.2-liter fuel tank.

The new Yamaha Mio Gravis comes with a sticker price of P93,900. What do you think of this new addition to Yamaha’s local lineup?

