2023 Yamaha XMax launched with a P299.5k price tag

The Mio Gravis isn’t the only new motorcycle in Yamaha Motor Philippines’ (YMPH) lineup. It also introduced a second new model at the 2023 Inside Racing Bike Festival: the new XMax.

The maxi-scooter boasts a few design tweaks to go along with significant tech updates. What it retains from the old model is the 292cc Blue Core single-cylinder engine that churns out a healthy 27.6hp and 29Nm of torque.

First look: Yamaha XMax 2023

PHOTO BY Teddy Garcia Jr.

The highlight of the new model is the 4.2-inch color TFT infotainment display that features smartphone connectivity via the Y-Connect and Garmin Motorize apps. It allows riders to manage calls and messages through the small screen, as well as activate the speed limiter, among other functions.

In addition, the XMax also has a small 3.2-inch LCD display up top—this one serves as the dedicated speedometer. Other added amenities include the new smart key and traction control system.

Also new in the XMax is the seat, which has been reshaped to better accommodate not-so-tall riders. This is something we Filipinos would probably appreciate.

PHOTO BY Teddy Garcia Jr.

The 2023 Yamaha XMax comes with a P299,500 price tag. What say you, readers?

