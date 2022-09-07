First ride: The Honda Click 160 is easily worth the upgrade

So this is the new Click?

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

Oh yes. It’s the new and updated scooter with the beefier 160cc engine. Honda Philippines (HPI) recently had us test this along with the new AirBlade 160.

It sure looks new. Tell us more about it.

Unlike the AirBlade, the Click is styled differently from its predecessor. The signature V-shaped headlight is still visible, but it’s now split by plastic trim up front. It actually gives the scooter a more muscular look.

Continue reading below ↓

Why does it look cleaner than the old Click?

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

That’s because it is. Honda has dropped all the decals here and opted for a simpler design with solid body colors to make up the two-tone or monotone look. The logos are now embossed 3D badges as well. You’re looking at new colors, too: Matte Pearl Crater White, Matte Gunpowder Black Metallic, and Matte Solar Red Metallic. All of these matches nicely with the brown wheels underneath.

Continue reading below ↓

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

A simple 5-step guide to the entire 2022 LTO driver's license renewal process

Reminder: Just because you pay for a parking slot doesn’t mean it’s legal to park there

Enough about the design. What’s up with the engine?

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

The new Click 160 is powered by a 157cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder, fuel-injected gasoline engine capable of 15hp at 8,500rpm and 13.8Nm of torque at 7,000rpm. We weren’t able to test this outside the Honda Safety Driving Center, but according to Honda’s figures, this should be able to do up to 46-47km/L. Not too shabby.

Continue reading below ↓

Does the slightly bigger engine make a difference?

In terms of fuel economy, we’re not sure yet. But as far as performance goes, there’s a noticeable gap between the two.

As with the AirBlade, we were also able to test the old and new Clicks back-to-back, and I could really tell the difference between the two. The Click 160 has significantly less dragging from a standstill, and it gets up to speed quicker than the Click 150 as well. It appears the power boost can be felt for the majority of the rev range.

Has this affected the ride?

Frankly, the mechanical changes haven’t really impacted the ride at all. The old and the new Click still feel the same when you’re on the road. But of course, I could be wrong—we’ll find out when we finally get to take the new Click 160 out for a full review.

Continue reading below ↓

Does the new Click have ABS?

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

Unfortunately, Honda has reserved that safety feature for the AirBlade. The Click 160, though, gets a combi-brake system (CBS) that applies pressure to both front and rear brakes whenever one lever is pressed. This enables safer and smoother braking.

Very well. What other new features does it have?

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

Continue reading below ↓

Honda has retained the instrument cluster of the old Click, so the information you get from that display is basically the same. What’s new here are the USB charging port (bye-bye 12V socket adapters) and the enclosed left glove compartment. As with the AirBlade, the Click now also has a different keyless ignition mechanism that can be turned as long as the smart key is in range.

How much for this one?

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

Continue reading below ↓

The new Honda Click 160 stickers for P116,900, or a few thousand pesos short of its AirBlade sibling. The new Click 160 variant now replaces the old Click 150 in HPI’s lineup. If you ask me, even if the scooter may be lacking in some tech here and there, the new model will still easily be worth the upgrade.

If you want to learn more about the new Click 160, you can check out this other story instead. You can also watch our first impressions video below.

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.