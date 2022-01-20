Car News

The star of Travis Pastrana’s next Gymkhana video will be a Subaru wagon

Wagon lovers, rejoice!
by Vijay Pattni | 4 hours ago
PHOTO: TopGear.com
Subaru

This just in: Travis Pastrana and Subaru have revealed the latest addition to the Gymkhana hall of fame, and it is a modified 1983 Subaru GL Wagon. Because nothing screams great skids and huge, graceful jumps like a...1983 Subaru GL Wagon.

Clearly, this being a Hoonigan production, and Subaru Motorsports not being shy of going flat out, it would be prudent to expect a healthy amount of horsepower emanating from the flanks of the delightfully boxy wagon. Though, we've only got these images to go on right now, so stay tuned for more info.

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.

PHOTO: TopGear.com

