Chevrolet PH launches new Tracker subcompact crossover with P1.142-M starting price

There’s a new competitor in the stacked subcompact crossover segment. The Covenant Car Company, Inc.—the official distributor of Chevrolet vehicles in the Philippines—has officially launched the new Chevrolet Tracker. Let’s take a look.

PHOTO BY Chevrolet

The Tracker is a rather sporty-looking vehicle with an aggressive-looking front end. It features a gaping grille flanked nicely by squared-off DRLs, while the signature bowtie emblem is placed right under the line of the hood and between the swept-back headlamps.

Continue reading below ↓

There are five color options available, namely: Agate Red Metallic, Satin Steel Gray Metallic, Black Meet Kettle Metallic, Summit White, and Pow Zinga Metallic. The last of these is exclusive to the base LS trim.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

PHOTO BY Chevrolet

Inside, the Tracker LS gets two-tone black and blue interior, while the Tracker LT Redline Edition gets an all-black cabin accentuated by red stitching on the seats. There’s also a Chevrolet MyLink infotainment system here that supports Apple CarPlay and has four USB ports and one SD card reader slot.

Continue reading below ↓

Powering the Tracker is a 1.0-liter three-cylinder turbocharged gasoline engine that generates 116hp and 175Nm of torque and is mated to a six-speed automatic transmission. It also comes with an intelligent start/stop function that helps improve fuel efficiency.

PHOTO BY Chevrolet

The Tracker also gets added tech such as a tire-pressure monitoring system, electric heated side mirrors, and a reversing camera. The top-spec LT Redline Edition variant gets more niceties like the panoramic sunroof, a keyless entry system with a push-to-start ignition, and automatic climate control.

Continue reading below ↓

As for its pricing, the base LS will be priced at P1,142,888, while the higher LT Redline Edition is at P1,242,888. That’s not too far off from the prices of competitors like the Geely Coolray, Ford EcoSport, or MG ZS. For potential buyers, take note that Chevrolet Philippines is also offering an introductory discount of P30,000 for either variant until September 30, 2021.

PHOTO BY Chevrolet

Continue reading below ↓

“We are excited to introduce the all-new Chevrolet Tracker to the Philippine market. This highly acclaimed crossover is a welcome addition to our refreshed model portfolio,” said Chevrolet Philippines-TCCCI president and chief executive officer Atty. Albert B. Arcilla. “The tracker continues Chevrolet’s tradition of producing highly-capable crossovers and highlights the brand’s unrelenting focus on growing market segments by offering stylishly designed vehicles loaded with customer-centric technology.”

What do you think of this new Chevy? Tell us your first impressions in the comments.

PHOTO BY Chevrolet

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Chevrolet

PHOTO BY Chevrolet

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Chevrolet

PHOTO BY Chevrolet

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Chevrolet

PHOTO BY Chevrolet

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Chevrolet

PHOTO BY Chevrolet

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Chevrolet

PHOTO BY Chevrolet

Continue reading below ↓

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.