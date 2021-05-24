An all-wheel-drive Suzuki Vitara is on its way to PH

Mark your calendars, folks, especially if you’re in the market for an all-wheel-drive compact crossover. Suzuki Philippines has just announced that it will be launching the Vitara AllGrip—AllGrip being the moniker for Suzuki’s AWD technology—on May 28.

No specific details have been released yet, but we can assume this new variant will sit above the GLX AT trim, meaning it’ll sticker for more than P1.158 million. That being said, we can also probably expect that the Vitara AllGrip will pack more toys.

For instance, it’ll probably get the Vitara’s neat sunroof, plus extras like paddle shifters and cruise control. We’re keeping our fingers crossed that a better infotainment system with seamless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity will be part of the package, too.

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

We’re guessing we won’t see changes under the hood, though. There’s little to no chance that SPH will end up replacing the 115hp, 156Nm 1.6-liter gasoline engine in the current Vitara. The main—and maybe only—difference is that the Vitara AllGrip’s six-speed automatic will send power to all four wheels.

Again, the launch is set for May 28. It will happen at 6pm and will be streamed live via SPH’s official Facebook page. You can check out the official announcement below:

So, are you looking forward to the big reveal? Tell us what you think of the upcoming Vitara AllGrip in the comments.

