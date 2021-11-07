The updated Audi A8 S Line is the version to have if you’re not a fan of chrome

This is the facelifted Audi A8, although the folks in Ingolstadt would prefer if we referred to this midlife update as a ‘product improvement.’

Anyway, the facelift (whoops) marks four years on sale for this fourth-generation A8. Sales have been strong too—Audi says it has shifted 86,000 units worldwide despite the introduction of the Q8 in 2018 and the buying public’s obsession with SUVs. If you’re wondering—China is the most important market for the A8 these days, which is why it has just got its own Maybach-rivaling special edition.

The standard A8 (and its long-wheelbase twin) gets the usual facelift fare of new front and rear bumpers alongside bigger grilles. The new mouth is exceptionally chrome-y, although you can now have it in S Line trim with black plastic replacing the shiny metal. Tick that particular box and you’ll also get sportier seats and bigger wheels.

The rest of the A8’s unassuming exterior has been largely left alone, although there are new digital head- and taillights with a signature that matches the rest of the Audi range. The interior is remarkably similar to before, too, although you do get the ability to spec eco-friendly Dinamica fabric on the door panels, pillars. and roof lining. Perfect to go with your standard Valetta or optional Valcona leather seats…

The powertrains also stay very similar—anyone else sensing a theme here? That means you’ve got the choice of 3.0-liter V6 diesel, 3.0-liter V6 gasoline, 4.0-liter V8 gasoline, and a plug-in hybrid that combines the six-cylinder gasoline engine with an electric motor and a 14.4kWh battery, for 456hp and probably around 48km of all-electric range.

Audi’s predictive active suspension remains and all-wheel steering is available as an option, although that comes as standard on the V8-engined S8. That’ll also be updated with the new S line bumpers, but as you can see above, it’ll retain its quad-exit exhausts. Phew.

Thoughts on the A8’s new grille, then?

