Do you like BMW’s new quirky colorway for the X2?

BMW has been cooking up some rather interesting models as of late. There’s the Concept XM and its massive nostrils, the iX M60 and its 619 sheer electric horses, and, of course, the iX Flow with its confusing exterior finish.

Now, the folks at Bavaria are now back with another creation: the BMW X2 Edition GoldPlay. It’s not as absurd as the other cars and concepts we’ve previously mentioned, but it’s an SUV with a quirkier colorway than most Bimmers. Oh, and in case you were wondering, this X2 has nothing to do with a famous British rock band. Moving on, then...

The X2 Edition GoldPlay features Galvanic Gold exterior accents on the kidney grille, the side mirrors, and the wheels. The same colors also highlight the lines on the side profile to give the vehicle a sportier appeal.

In addition to the San Remo Green metallic finish pictured here, the X2 Edition GoldPlay can also be had with Alpine White, Misano Blue, Black Sapphire, Skyscraper Gray, or Storm Bay exteriors.

Gold stitching can also be found inside the cabin, particularly the M Sports seats , door panels, center console, and dash. These add some nice contrast to the interior clad in a mix of black and Dark Graphite matte bits.

The Edition GoldPlay is available in multiple X2 variants—three diesel and two gasoline versions, to be exact—and comes with M Sport specifications. The M Sport suspension and steering as well as the M Aerodynamics setup and M exterior trim all come with the package.

So, do you think this kind of styling would look good with other BMWs?

BMW X2 Edition GoldPlay Photos

